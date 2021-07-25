$3.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to announce sales of $3.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.45 billion. Corning reported sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $13.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.59 billion to $14.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other Corning news, VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,575,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 307,256 shares worth $13,776,016. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Corning has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

