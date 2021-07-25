$330.52 Million in Sales Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will announce sales of $330.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.60 million to $331.00 million. MSA Safety reported sales of $314.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

MSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSA traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 0.91. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

