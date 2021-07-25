3,726 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Purchased by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

BLL traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $80.00. 3,874,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,938. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.42. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $72.52 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

