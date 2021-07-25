4,315 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by KCL Capital L.P.

KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ICAP boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,345,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,558. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.43. The stock has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

