46,512 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,664,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 516.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after buying an additional 46,015 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $4,586,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,224,000 after buying an additional 71,602 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 175.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.74.

SNOW traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $264.92. 2,634,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,509. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $78.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.12.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total value of $49,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,155,522.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 790,249 shares of company stock worth $193,389,203. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

