482 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Bought by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 482 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $22,271,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $14,953,000. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $4,739,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 13.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Twitter by 57.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,678,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,771,000 after buying an additional 608,983 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $71.69. The stock had a trading volume of 44,275,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,207,028. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.01. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 152.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.