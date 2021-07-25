51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “51JOB, INC. is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China with a strong focus on recruitment related services. Offering a broad array of products and services, 51job connects millions of job seekers with employment opportunities and streamlines the recruitment process and human resource administration for tens of thousands of companies in China. Through print advertisements in 51job Weekly and online recruitment services at http://www.51job.com, both domestic Chinese employers and multinational companies alike are able to attract, identify and recruit new employees. 51job also provides executive search services and a number of other value-added human resource services, including training, business process outsourcing and salary surveys. “

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of 51job from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of JOBS stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.68. 51job has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.38.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). 51job had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that 51job will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in 51job during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 20.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of 51job during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in 51job by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 40,521 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

