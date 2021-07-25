$541.50 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will post sales of $541.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $538.00 million to $545.00 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $344.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.09. 196,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,838. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $74.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at $24,574,380.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2,239.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,135,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,213,000 after buying an additional 2,044,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,384,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,379,000 after buying an additional 528,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,079,000 after buying an additional 382,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.