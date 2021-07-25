$59.30 Million in Sales Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will post $59.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.99 million to $59.61 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $53.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $239.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $241.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $251.64 million, with estimates ranging from $243.19 million to $260.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Saul Centers by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,502,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 45.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BFS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.69. 13,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,377. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.16. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $47.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

