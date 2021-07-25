59,522 Shares in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 59,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in MDC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in MDC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MDC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in MDC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MDC Partners by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 85,134 shares in the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDCA stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28. MDC Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $436.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.59 million during the quarter.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

