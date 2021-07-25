5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.71. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$2.64, with a volume of 67,174 shares changing hands.
VNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.21.
The stock has a market cap of C$214.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.89.
In other 5N Plus news, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total value of C$112,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$210,675. Also, Director Luc Bertrand bought 45,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$128,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,570,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,499,620. Insiders have purchased a total of 169,300 shares of company stock valued at $488,697 in the last quarter.
5N Plus Company Profile (TSE:VNP)
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.