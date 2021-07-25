5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.71. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$2.64, with a volume of 67,174 shares changing hands.

VNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.21.

The stock has a market cap of C$214.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.89.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$59.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.23 million. Analysts predict that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.163327 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 5N Plus news, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total value of C$112,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$210,675. Also, Director Luc Bertrand bought 45,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$128,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,570,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,499,620. Insiders have purchased a total of 169,300 shares of company stock valued at $488,697 in the last quarter.

5N Plus Company Profile (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

