$6.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will announce $6.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.03 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $25.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 billion to $27.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.80 billion to $29.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

NYSE PAG traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.45. 283,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,074. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.51%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. FMR LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

