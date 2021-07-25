67,000 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in WEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at $584,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 120.5% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 565.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the period.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX opened at $200.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.47. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. Research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.