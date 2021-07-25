$678.50 Million in Sales Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will post $678.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $623.29 million to $728.70 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $996.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.72.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,849. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $148.88 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,884,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,962,000 after purchasing an additional 181,784 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $825,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,876,000 after acquiring an additional 241,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,883,000 after acquiring an additional 59,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

