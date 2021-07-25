7,320 Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Air Lease by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Air Lease by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.15. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

