7,834 Shares in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

HCCI opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $660.18 million, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

