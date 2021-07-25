$8.83 Million in Sales Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will post $8.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.50 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $7.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $36.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.38 million to $37.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $60.61 million, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $64.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 136.23%.

SBBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.60. 215,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,124. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 52,610 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 620,011 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.