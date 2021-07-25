$81.35 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to post sales of $81.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $38.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $321.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $409.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $389.56 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $448.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,369 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,298.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth about $296,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 155.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,832,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1,069.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 262,004 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.44. 120,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,797. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

