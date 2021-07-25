8,632 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $107.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.08 and a twelve month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

RGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.20.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

