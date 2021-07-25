$869.97 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to announce sales of $869.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $819.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $883.80 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $476.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,281.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230 over the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.10. 906,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.