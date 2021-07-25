AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Holdings Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AAON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

AAON opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.51. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

