AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. DNB Markets lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.53.

OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Equities analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

