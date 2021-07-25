ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. Barclays set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.28 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

ABB stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,977. ABB has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 186.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 145.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

