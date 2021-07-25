ABB (NYSE:ABB) PT Set at $36.78 by UBS Group

ABB (NYSE:ABB) has been assigned a $36.78 price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

Shares of ABB opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54. ABB has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $36.84.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABB will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ABB by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

