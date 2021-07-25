ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 28 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ABBN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 44 price target on ABB in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 33 price target on ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 price target on ABB in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price target on ABB in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price target on ABB in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 30.13.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

