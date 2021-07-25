ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 31 by Barclays

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 31 price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 44 price objective on ABB in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 target price on ABB in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 30.13.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

