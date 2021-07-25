Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Position Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $34,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 30,720 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Abiomed by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.25.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $328.52 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.64, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.18.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

