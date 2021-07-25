Abyss Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.04 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Abyss coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and $195,434.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Abyss has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00047843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.72 or 0.00818151 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.