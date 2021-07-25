Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Sets New 52-Week High at $318.32

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $318.32 and last traded at $318.13, with a volume of 39479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $314.26.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,123,144 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

