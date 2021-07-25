Acorda Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 13,666 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,169% compared to the typical volume of 218 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $44.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by $1.25. The business had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 29,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.