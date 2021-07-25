ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.42.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACV Auctions (ACVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.