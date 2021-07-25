Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.52. Adecco Group shares last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 5,464 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AHEXY shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.12 target price on shares of Adecco Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adecco Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Adecco Group AG will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

