Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADEVF. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adevinta ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Shares of ADEVF opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Adevinta ASA has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.