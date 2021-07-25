Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives $30.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMTX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $304.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of -0.18. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aemetis by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 389.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 103,522 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $45,032,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

