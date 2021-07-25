Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on AERI. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Shares of AERI opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.30. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. The company had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $38,546,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $9,460,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $8,585,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 957,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 257,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

