Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AFYA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Afya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Afya from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Afya from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Afya has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Shares of AFYA opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Afya has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $29.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

