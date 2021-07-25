AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Asahi Glass is the largest supplier of automotive glass in the world. With automotive fabrication facilities throughout Europe, the Americas, Japan and Asia. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AGC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AGC in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

ASGLY opened at $8.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.84. AGC has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. AGC had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGC will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

