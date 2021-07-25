Agile Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Agile Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). William Blair also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.16 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $102.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 933,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 162,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 92.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 20,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,013.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

