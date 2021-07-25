Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Shares of ADC opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

