Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stock Position Lifted by Deer Park Road Corp

Deer Park Road Corp lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,282,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Alamos Gold makes up 0.6% of Deer Park Road Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Deer Park Road Corp’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $17,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,494,000 after buying an additional 166,337 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,211,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after purchasing an additional 89,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,996,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,626,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,151,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,507. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.14.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

