Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $7.51 on Friday, hitting $206.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,539,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,873,842. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $198.26 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $558.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.97.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.90.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

