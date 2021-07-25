Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $260.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALGT. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a positive rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $189.51 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

