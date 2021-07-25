Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $260.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALGT. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a positive rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $189.51 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
