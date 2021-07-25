Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $504,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,581 shares in the company, valued at $695,615.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,600 shares of company stock worth $5,741,288. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.28. 900,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

