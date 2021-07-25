Alphabet (GOOG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $19.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $90 EPS for the current fiscal year and $98 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,756.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,512.11. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,776.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,558.32.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at $44,381,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

