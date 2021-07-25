Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,540.74.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $91.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,660.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,075,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,843. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,438.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,667.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

