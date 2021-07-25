Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $3,350.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GOOG. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,940.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,558.32.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock opened at $2,756.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,512.11. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,776.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 90.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Alphabet by 876.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.