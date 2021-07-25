Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Alphatec posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

ATEC traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $14.11. 224,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,303. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77.

In other news, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,764.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $242,332.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,947,799.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,537 shares of company stock worth $1,066,176 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 98,078 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Alphatec by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,916 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

