Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.65% of Alta Equipment Group worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,423.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE:ALTG opened at $12.75 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $412.59 million, a PE ratio of -31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $268.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

