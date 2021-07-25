Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89 billion-$1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.30-3.46 EPS.

NASDAQ AIMC traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $62.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,717. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

AIMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

