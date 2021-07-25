Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.20% of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPAC. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth about $292,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Partner Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GPAC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $11.00.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.